Chevron Phillips Chemical wins America’s Greatest Workplaces Awards

In an achievement that speaks volumes about its commitment to its employees, Newsweek has selected Chevron Phillips Chemical as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023.
National survey respondents rated employers on benefits, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, company image, corporate culture, sustainability awareness and proactive management of a diverse workforce. CPChem earned five out of five stars.
