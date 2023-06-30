Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia and Chambers County Commissioner Jimmy Gore, along with several Chambers County staff members and Chambers County residents and landowners had the opportunity to engage in a learning session with the Houston CCS Alliance to learn more about carbon capture and storage technologies.
Presentations were made by several companies who are already investing in CCS technologies in Chambers County and attendees had the opportunity to ask questions about safety, need and opportunities and changes that may come to local communities. This meeting was part of the ongoing effort by Chambers County to stay informed about economic trends and opportunities that will impact residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.