A second arrest has been made in connection with a theft at Enterprise Products.
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Chambers County detectives obtained and executed a search warrant in early February about more than $3 million of material theft at Enterprise. One person - Michael Patrick, a 38-year-old La Marque man – was arrested and charged with First Degree Felony Theft for stealing equipment from Enterprise Products.
