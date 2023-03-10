Jordan Jackson, a student at Cedar Bayou Junior School, is currently competing to be named the 2023 American Heart Association Teen of Impact for Houston. Each year, AHA chooses a select number of teens to compete in their Teen of Impact initiative. For eight weeks, teams compete to make the greatest impact by raising awareness and critically needed funds to support research and education initiatives around heart disease and stroke; both of which are in the top five killers in this country.
Jordan, who has lost loved ones to cardiovascular disease, hopes to bring awareness to her community and potentially save lives. Her team goal is to raise $20,000 through April 6. She is currently completing against seven other nominees from the Houston area. For more information on how to support Jordan and the American Heart Association, please visit www2.heart.org/goto/jordanjackson.
