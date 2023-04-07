Austin County State Bank announces the addition of Brennon Marsh to its Sealy location. Marsh assumes the role of Vice President and Market Manager of Commercial Lending, according to ACSB President Dennis Hansen.
Marsh stated he was looking forward to serving the Sealy and surrounding communities. A fifth generation Texan and graduate of the University of Texas in 1998, Marsh has been in community banking for 24 years. Currently residing in Old Katy, Marsh is married to his wife Beverly. They have two sons, Matthew, age 14 and Preston, age 13. Marsh grew up in Baytown and has been a Rotary member since 2005.
