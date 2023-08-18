Baytown Little Theater will present “Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens,” a comedy by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18-20 and 25-27, at 2 E. Texas Ave.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.baytownlittletheater.org or by calling 281-424-7617.
