Barbers Hill fourth-grade teacher Lauren Harpe will be among the cast of “Survivor 44," scheduled to begin airing on CBS, Wednesday, March 1.
The 44th edition of the popular reality series is beginning its 24th year on the air in the U.S., with host and executive producer Jeff Probst returning to guide the group of 18 castaways through a month-long series of mental and physical challenges and head games while living in a jungle environment.
