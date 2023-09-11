Beach City Community Building Park has been selected as one of nine projects in the Niagara Perk Your Park Campaign from Niagara Bottling, through its charitable program, Niagara Cares, and in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.
The Campaign is part of the Niagara Perk Your Park Project, an initiative that focuses on park and community space revitalization across the country.
