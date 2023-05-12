The DARE program was initiated because of the alarming increase in drug use. Drugs are not confined only to the murky world of criminals. Drug abuse is a serious problem plaguing more and more of our young people. It impairs emotional growth and learning. Statistics show that one out of every 16 high school students smoke marijuana on a daily basis. Many people in their early 20s talk of being burned out by excessive drug use in their teens. It has come to the point where pre-teens need to be inoculated, in a sense, against the lure of the drug culture.
DARE is a new approach to educating young people. Based on recent research, the traditional scare tactics that preach the harms of drugs are de-emphasized. Kids don’t want to be told what not to do. Teens, instead, want to act grown-up. Many of them think smoking, drinking and using exotic drugs are their passport to adulthood. So, DARE tries to teach students what being grown-up really means – not giving in to peer pressure, making your own decisions and learning to cope with life’s problems in positive ways.
