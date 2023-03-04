Baytown police have arrested a 44-year-old man for possession methamphetamines with the intent to deliver.
Baytown police said its Special Investigations Division served a narcotics search warrant at the Baytown Inn, 1104 North Alexander Drive, in response to complaints of possible narcotics sales. Over 8 ½ ounces of methamphetamines, along with small quantities of cocaine and marijuana, were seized. Police also arrested Daniel Carlos Reyes of Baytown for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.
