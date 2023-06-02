Baytown makes donation to Bay Area Heritage Society

The Bay Area Heritage Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, which operates in conjunction with the Baytown Historical Museum. The Baytown Historical Museum is located at 220 West Defee Avenue. It is a community focused museum that holds collections, exhibits and artifacts from Baytown and the surrounding area. The museum provides historically based programs for the public and educates all third graders in the Goose Creek school district. Volunteers are always needed to help educate visitors about the history of the Baytown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.