April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, cancer that primarily impacts men in their 20s and 30s.
While most men aren’t thinking about cancer at that age, that’s exactly the time when testicular cancer typically appears, and screening should be practiced.
Testicular cancer is the most common cancer among males 15 to 34, with 33 being the median age for diagnosis.
It is a rare but highly treatable cancer. Still, the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that 8,430 men were diagnosed, and 380 men died of the disease last year.
“Men of all ages should watch for testicular cancer by doing self-exams and reporting changes to their doctors,” said
Dr. Chris Kannady, a board-certified urologist at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
“Even if it doesn’t hurt, swelling or a lump on the testicle is cause for concern.”
Painless swelling is
the main symptom of
testicular cancer, seen in 75 percent of cases; but in some cases, the lump or swelling does cause pain.
Additional symptoms include aching or pain in the lower abdomen or groin or a sudden build-up of fluid in the scrotum.
LOOKING FOR CHANGES
Before they can notice changes, men need to know the usual look and feel of
their testicles. It’s normal for testicles to be different sizes or for one to hang lower than the other. And what may feel like bumps could actually be blood vessels, tissues or tubes.
Although the ACS doesn’t have a recommended schedule for self-exams, some doctors advise men to check their testicles monthly.
During self-exams, feel for changes to the testicle’s size, shape and consistency. Be sure to see your physician within two weeks of noticing suspicious changes; delaying a visit gives time for cancer
to spread to other parts of the body. For localized testicular cancer, the prognosis is hopeful – the five-year survival rate is 99 percent.
“An annual checkup with your doctor is still the most important screening
method,” added Dr. Kannady. “Men with a family history of the disease or an undescended testicle are more likely to be diagnosed. But most men don’t have any risk factors, making awareness of testicular cancer even more important.”
SELF-EXAM: 101
Perform the exam during or after a shower. Heat relaxes the scrotum, the sac containing the testicles, making issues easier to spot. Holding the penis out of the way, look and feel each testicle separately. Roll the testicle between the thumb and fingers, using both hands. Look for changes to the testicle’s size, shape and consistency.
To schedule an appointment with a Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital urologist, visit houstonmethodist.org/ urology or call 832-556-6046.
