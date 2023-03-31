The season opener for the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros started with much fanfare, with Megan Thee Stallion stealing the show by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. 

But even a stirring rendition of the National Anthem by Country Music star Cody Johnson and Actor Mark Wahlberg giving the traditional “play ball” announcement could not prevent the Astros’ home opener winning streak of 10 games from ending. The home team fell to the Chicago White Sox 3-2. 

