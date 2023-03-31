Houston Astros owner Jim Crane shakes hands with Astros Manager Dusty Baker while holding the World Series trophy from the 2022 campaign, which the Astros won by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games last November.
Baytown Astros fans were excited about the team’s season opener Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox. Although Houston fell 3-2, they are still hopeful about the rest of the season and even expect a repeat of their 2022 World Series victory. Pictured are, from left, Matthew Brown, Kristi Davis, David Turner and Jessica Greenwood.
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane shakes hands with Astros Manager Dusty Baker while holding the World Series trophy from the 2022 campaign, which the Astros won by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games last November.
Photo by Matt Hollis
Actor Mark Wahlberg visited the Astros during their home season opener Thursday night to give the traditional “play ball” call before the game.
Photo by Matt Hollis
Country music star Cody Johnson sang the National Anthem before the season opener between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox.
Photo by Matt Hollis
Baytown Astros fans were excited about the team’s season opener Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox. Although Houston fell 3-2, they are still hopeful about the rest of the season and even expect a repeat of their 2022 World Series victory. Pictured are, from left, Matthew Brown, Kristi Davis, David Turner and Jessica Greenwood.
The season opener for the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros started with much fanfare, with Megan Thee Stallion stealing the show by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
But even a stirring rendition of the National Anthem by Country Music star Cody Johnson and Actor Mark Wahlberg giving the traditional “play ball” announcement could not prevent the Astros’ home opener winning streak of 10 games from ending. The home team fell to the Chicago White Sox 3-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.