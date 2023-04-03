Commissioners Court heard a financial analysis on the proposed Justice Center from US Capitol Advisors at its March 28 meeting.
The preliminary analyses examined two scenarios. In the first scenario, assumptions were used as a basis for calculating the net lease payment. The abatement roll-offs and a modest annual growth of two percent (10% over the past ten years has been the average) to produce an increment over Maintenance and Operations of a $.32 voter approval rate; debt service bond rating the non-profit might be able to obtain; and, interest capitalizing in three years. The non-profit (Public, Private Partnership) of the P3 is borrowing the interest payments for the first three years, assuming $7.5 million for that time frame. The net lease is what the county must fund from Maintenance and Operations revenue for the first three years. The first principal payment will be due in 2027, with a shortfall of $2 million and a $10 million lease payment a year.
