Baytown police honor guard members Bryce Perkins and Jessica Cervantes place a memorial wreath in front of candles representing the 92 Texas officers who died in the line of duty in the past 12 months.
Baytown police officers and members of the community gathered Friday at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church to remember the Texas police officers who died in the line of duty over the past 12 months — a number far higher than usual because of the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022, 90 peace officers in Texas lost their lives in the line of duty. Seventy-one of those died from COVID-19.
