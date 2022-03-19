A woman reported to police that her 16-year-old daughter, Makayla Trejo, was a runaway. Trejo is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet, 1 in tall, weighing 110 pounds, with dark brown hair, brown eyes, a slim build and a fair complexion. She was last seen about 9 p.m. Thursday at her home. She is said to be in poor mental condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.