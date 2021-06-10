Goose Creek CISD will be represented by seven football players in the newest edition of the Bayou Bowl set to kickoff 7 p.m. Saturday at Stallworth Stadium. Admission is free for all those who want to watch football. From left are Richie Rodney, Hosea Lane, Dylan Pitre, Omar Huntington, Keke Davis, Adrian Boston and Christian Olige. Also set to participate in the game are Barbers Hill’s Josh King-Bradley and Crosby’s Wade Lewis. (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)
The Greater Houston Football Coaches Association Bayou Bowl is back.
The long-running football all-star game featuring the best players in the greater Houston area, is also returning to Baytown when the first whistle blows on the 20th edition set to kickoff 7 p.m. Saturday at Stallworth Stadium.
