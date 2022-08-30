Michael “Boogaloo Shrimp” Chambers, who played the break dancer Turbo in the 1984 movies “Breakin’” and its sequel, “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo,” was one of the guests at the Eastern Rim Funny Book and Vintage Con. The event was held at Goose Creek Memorial High School over the weekend. About 1,000-plus attended the event, which featured many cosplayers, comic books, memorabilia and much more.
Walking down the halls of Goose Creek Memorial High School last weekend, it was not unusual to see a warrior princess, Chucky, or even Darth Vader walking down the hall.
It was not a dream or a movie, but the Eastern Rim Funny Book and Vintage Con, an event filled with cosplayers, classic comic books, and items galore that ranged from popular fantasy to action figures to the latest Marvel comics movie and all kinds of memorabilia sold by various vendors.
