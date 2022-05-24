Officials from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and the Baytown Police Department met last week to discuss the cold case investigation of the death of two Baytown women in the 1980s. Both officials confirm the case is still open and being investigated.
The two women, Debra Elizabeth Merritt and Sandra Ruth Terrell, disappeared in 1985 after telling family members they were flying to Los Angeles.
They were reported missing by family, but no sign of them turned up for more than a year when their bodies were found near Winnie, with their purses, money and jewelry nearby.
“Robbery was not a motive. It was well planned, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Detective Paul Shaffer told reporters at the time.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said he and the detective investigating the case met with Baytown Police Chief John Stringer and Assistant Chief Richard Whitaker.
“I so appreciate Chief Stringer and Chief Whitaker for taking the time out of their day to go through this with our lead detective and our crime analysis people to really make sure that we both have complete files and that there is any hope to bring some resolution and some closure to the family that we aren’t missing a key piece of information that might be sitting right in front of us,” Hawthorne said.
“I can assure the family of the victims from 30 years ago and I can assure the community that the Baytown Police Department and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office have not stopped working on the case,” he said. “It is an open case in Baytown’s file and it is an open case in our file.”
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on the case, Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said.
“BPD will continue to work with CCSO and stands ready to assist,” she said.
Shaffer, the detective who spoke to reporters at the time the bodies were found, already had a connection to the case. He had been a detective with the Baytown Police Department when the women went missing.
Now retired, he and the families of the women are encouraging renewed work on the case. In addition to the local agencies, Shaffer has reached out to Texas Rangers and the FBI, as well as local and national reporters.
Hawthorne said his investigators have followed the leads the retired detective has provided, and more.
“Any time there’s any form of a lead, we pursue it,” he said.
It’s difficult to find new information on a case this far in the past, Hawthorne said. Potential witnesses or suspects have moved away or, in some cases, died. Modern forensic capabilities are limited by what was collected at the time.
“What wasn’t done in 1985 and 1987, we can’t create it in 2022. So if it wasn’t collected and preserved properly in ’85 and ’87 we have very little to work with,” he said. “But we are trying.”
