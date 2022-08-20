Bayer Heritage FCU stepped up to make partial or full remote learning in the wake of COVID-19 easier. Thanks to their sponsorship, over 21,342 students and teachers at 86 schools in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Ohio and Texas have free access to Banzai. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators, and personalizable Coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “But because Bayer Heritage FCU is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Bayer Heritage FCU realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”
