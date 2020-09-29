On Tuesday, at about 8 a.m., Baytown Police received a Crime Stoppers tip indicating that there was a deceased infant inside a room at the Scottish Inn located in the 6800 block of Garth Road.
Patrol officers responded and upon approaching the room they noticed the door was open and inside the room was a female who appeared to be armed with some type of long gun. Officers immediately began negotiating with the female in an attempt to have her exit the room, however those efforts were unsuccessful. This prompted the activation of the Baytown Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team and Baytown SWAT Team, who arrived on scene a short time later.
