Two work sessions about the proposed City of Baytown budget are scheduled for next week. One is at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 2401 Market St. The second work session about the proposed budget is at 2 p.m. Thursday at the same location.
City sets budget sessions next week
- By Matt Hollis, matt.hollis@baytownsun.com
