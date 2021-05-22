Barbers Hill Parent Advisory/Dress Code Committee Chairman Mark Wilson, left, and committee member Danny Campbell, present the conclusions drawn by their committee of parents to the BHISD Board of Trustees after reviewing district dress code policies this spring.
The Barbers Hill Parent Advisory/Dress Code Committee presented recommendations for dress code policies to the Barbers Hill school board recently.
The presentation followed a board directive to the district last fall to look more closely at the dress code policy to ensure that its purpose was still consistent with the community’s expectations, and that its use enhanced district goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.