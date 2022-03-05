About 40 local folks showed up for the American Truckers Freedom Convoy Welcoming Party for Crosby/Lynchburg at Four Corners in Highlands. The truckers are headed to Washington, D.C., and came down through Interstate 10 Friday. (Sun photo by Matt Hollis)
Supporters of the American Truckers Freedom Convoy came out near Four Corners to cheer on the truckers as they made their way through Baytown on their way to Washington, D.C.
About 40 people were on the overpass of Interstate 10 near Four Corners in Highlands to greet the truckers as they drove by. Most had American flags, waving them as the truckers drove down the highway.
