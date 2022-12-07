ExxonMobil announced the 2022 Refiner of the Year, Rusty Senac, awarded for his service to the community. Pictured from left are ExxonMobil Refinery Manager Shawn Kuntz, Senac, Chemical Plant Manager Wim Blokker adnd Public & Government Affairs manager Aaron Stryk.Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Rusty Senac was named Refiner of the Year Tuesday, receiving an honor given annually by ExxonMobil Baytown to someone for exemplary service to the community.
Senac has held a wide range of elected and voluntary positions in west Chambers County and Baytown, including eight years as a Chambers County commissioner, 10 years as Beach City Mayor and 11 years as Beach City Council member. He is also a former chief of the Beach City Volunteer Fire Department.
