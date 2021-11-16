Operation Blue Remembrance unveils memorial honoring late officer

Bert Sims, a retired Baytown police officer who heads Operation Blue Remembrance, speaks at Barrett Station Evergreen Cemetery while unveiling a memorial to Lemmie Cain Jr., an officer who served the Baytown area. Behind him are Precinct 3 Honor Guard members Amanda Watson, Douglas Johnson and Juan Trujillo. (Photo by Mark Fleming)
Every cemetery is a library of closed books containing a wealth of untold stories. On Saturday, one of those stories of Baytown’s early days got told at Barrett Station Evergreen Cemetery, thanks to the persistence of a retired officer.
Community members and a Precinct 3 honor guard gathered to remember Lemmie Cain Jr., who wore a Precinct 3 badge but a Baytown uniform in the city’s early days, a Black officer in a segregated era.
