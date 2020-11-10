Harris County Public Health will be on the main Lee College campus in Baytown providing free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the community from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Wednesday. Testing will be conducted at the Performing Arts Center parking lot at the corner of Lee Drive and Gulf Street. Enter from Gulf off Lee.
Anyone interested in receiving a free test is invited to attend. Pre-registration is not required. No proof of insurance or citizenship is required.
