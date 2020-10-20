Baytown Junior Forum has begun their annual Goodfellows Christmas toy drive.
Goodfellows provides two new toys to underprivileged children in Baytown, Highlands and Mont Belvieu aged 2-10. To qualify for the program, parents must bring proof of financial assistance for each child and a state or government issued ID showing proof of local residency to one of the four sign-up days. Sign-up days for the program are held at Baytown Community Center and will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1pm, Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.