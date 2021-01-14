Plenty of people would like to watch the Crosby High School football team play for a state title this week, but long distances and a COVID-19 pandemic might limit those chances for some.
Fret not as the Cougars (12-3) take on two-time defending state champions Aledo (12-1) 1 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, there is enough interest to allow for fans to watch the game on their TV or online.
