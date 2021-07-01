What do hurricanes, the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and the last full weekend of every June have in common? Amateur radio.
Amateur radio operators, also known as “Hams,” have been around for over 100 years and helped improve radio technology by their experimenting in the hobby. Along with the experimentation, Hams have, from the beginning, helped their communities and country during times of disaster, tragedy and war by providing their radio skills to keep communications open so that help could get to those in need. Skills such as getting Health and Welfare messages into storm damaged areas after hurricanes to check on family members and providing backup emergency communications between hospitals, state and local governments need to be practiced so they can be useful when needed.
