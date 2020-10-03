A teenager was fatally shot in Barrett Station about 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The teen, whose name has not yet been released, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest when deputies arrived to investigate a reported crime in progress in a mobile home in the 400 block of St. Charles Drive.
