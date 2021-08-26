High school football season kicks off tonight in Baytown when the Goose Creek Memorial Patriots host Klein Forest at Stallworth Stadium. Sterling will take to the stadium turf at 7 p.m. on Friday against Pasadena Memorial while Robert E. Lee travels to Galena Park for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. From left, are Lajewell McGilbray, Courtland Carrington, Trejon Crump and Jayson Gipson. See game previews in Sports. (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.