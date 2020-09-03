A car struck the Sam Houston Monument in August resulting in a fatality. It was the first time the monument base on San Jacinto Boulevard and Hunt Road roundabout had been struck. Picture by David Berkowitz)
A 25-year-old Baytown man, Antonio Montoya, was killed early Aug. 22 when his car hit the concrete base of the statue of Sam Houston that stands in the middle of the roundabout where San Jacinto Boulevard and Hunt Road intersect.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said Montoya died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The investigation is continuing, he said. It has not been determined if alcohol played a role in the crash.
