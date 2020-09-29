On Tuesday, Oct. 6, neighborhoods throughout Baytown are being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “37th Annual National Night Out” crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by City of Baytown Police Department, Community Service Bureau. The annual event will involve over 16,790 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. In all, over 38.6 million people are expected to participate in “America’s Night Out Against Crime”.
National Night Out is designed to: (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in local anticrime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
