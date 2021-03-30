The public will have a chance to meet the candidates for the Goose Creek CISD board races tonight live on Facebook.
The Meet the GCCISD Board Candidates event begins at 7 p.m. and will be on multiple Facebook sites. One is Host Kim Kosteck’s Facebook site, Facebook.com/kimkosteck. It will also be on “We ALL Nosey In Baytown + Surrounding Areas,” “The Good The Bad and The ugly of GCCISD,” and “Baytown Engaged Citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.