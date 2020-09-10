Those planning to wash their cars are encouraged to put that chore off until Saturday and take a spin over to Burger King to the Target parking lot.
The Vietnam Soldiers of Baytown will host a car wash and bake sale starting at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds from the event will go toward VFW Post 912 in Baytown, which has struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fees for the carwash will be donations.
