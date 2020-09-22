Damage to lift station caused by an auto accident results in spillage of domestic wastewater. The area potentially affected by the spill includes the Goose Creek receiving stream.
As of this Sunday night, the estimated volume of released wastewater at each listed receiving stream is greater than 100,000 gallons.
