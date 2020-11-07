The Robert E. Lee High School cheerleaders were all smiles behind the masks as the Ganders rallied from 17 points down to beat visiting Galveston Ball Thursday night 48-44 at Stallworth Stadium. Friday night, Goose Creek Memorial rallied late to nip Sterling 15-14. See details and other area results in sports.
