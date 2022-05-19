Giving Goose Creek CISD employees a 2% general pay raise was among the considerations for a district compensation package being presented by the district’s budget office.
Chief Financial Officer Brigitte Clark presented several compensation options to the board. The first scenario in the Compensation Teacher Pay Increase model was a 1% raise for teachers. The starting salary would be $60,500 — a $750 increase per teacher. The second includes a 1.5% raise and a starting salary of $60,850 — $1,100 increase per teacher. The third had a 2% raise and a starting salary of $61,250 — $1,500 increase per teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.