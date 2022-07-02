Chambers County SO seeks fugitive who fled traffic stop

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a New Orleans man who fled from deputies attempting a traffic stop June 24. The man, Reeshawn Antwan Arnold, has arrest warrants out of Louisiana and is also charged with new offenses in Chambers County.
According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a traffic violation in the vicinity of Interstate 10 and FM 565 just after midnight June 24 and tried to stop the car.
