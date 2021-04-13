Baytown Christian Academy welcomes community members to participate in the 19th Annual Denim and Diamonds Dinner Auction Gala on the BCA campus starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16. There will be both a silent auction and a live auction. Visit http://e.givesmart.com/events/jX2 to buy event tickets, raffle tickets, view the auction items, register to participate online in the silent auction, or make a donation to BCA. Kindergarteners are pictured with the auction basket themed “Long-Time No Sea.” In back from left are Brynn White, Adella Watts, Carson Pokluda, Bryce Burton and Jocelyn Burch; and in front are Elin Frazier, Camden Woolery.
