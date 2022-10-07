From left: Dina McMearn, Apple, Kim Mitchell, academic dean; Lori Robers, former educational technology specialist for GCCISD; Kasey Powers, Apple; Conner Guerrero, librarian for REL; Katie Ward, educational technology specialist for GCCISD; and James Gray, principal of REL. Photo by Carrie Pryor-Newman
Robert E. Lee High School is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2022-2025 for its ability to utilize Apple products in a way that allows scholars to engage in creative learning experiences.
Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking in learning, teaching and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment.
