Know before you go ...

The Fred Hartman Bridge is down to two lanes in each direction for the duration of the estimated two-month repair job, meaning relief isn’t expected until near the end of September. Rush-hour congestion and accidents have marked the first two weeks of a narrowed Fred Hartman Bridge as crews work to replace a joint in the southbound span of the busy ship channel crossing. The Texas Department of Transportation has not yet given an exact date for the end of the project. The flyover connecting Business 146/Highway 99 to southbound Highway 146 is also closed, both for the repair and for work on the Grand Parkway project. (Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes)
