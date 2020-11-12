Dallas police reported Tuesday that a Baytown man was arrested in connection with a 2014 double murder in Dallas. The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested him Oct. 4 in Baytown a statement from Dallas police said,
The man, 28-year-old Christopher Joseph Gonzalez, was charged with capital murder after meeting with a Dallas detective in the Chambers County jail following the arrest.
