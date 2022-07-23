S&B Fabrication Services in the Cedar Port Industrial Park notified the Texas Workforce Commission it will eliminate 83 positions Sept. 8, discontinuing operations at the facility in a move the company attributed to changing market conditions.
Company spokesperson Lindsay Burke said many of the affected employees will be moved to other parts of the organization. No projects will be affected.
