ExxonMobil will cut 677 jobs from its campus in Spring and another 45 from its location in Hughes Landing in Montgomery County by Feb. 2, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.
The layoffs are part of a reduction in force announced in October that will see the company trim its payroll by about 1,900 employees nationwide as a response to the challenges the oil industry faces with declining demand even before the COVID-19 pandemic sent crude oil prices crashing.
