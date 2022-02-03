Robert E. Lee High School’s Rebecca Archibald was all smiles as she made her signing with the University of St. Thomas in Houston official. Archibald is one of many local high school athletes to sign with university athletic programs. Wednesday was National Signing Day, traditionally the first day that a high school senior can sign a binding National Letter of Intent for a collegiate sport. Read all about it in this weekend’s edition of The Sun. (Photo by Alan Dale)
