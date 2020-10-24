Chambers County commissioners recognized resident John W. Jenkins for his reappointment by Gov. Greg Abbott as a member of the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors.
Jenkins was first appointed to the TRA in 1997 by Gov. George W. Bush before being reappointed twice by Gov. Rick Perry and then again by Abbott in 2017. Abbott has asked Jenkins to continue serving the TRA and has reappointed him for his seventh term, which will begin in 2021.
