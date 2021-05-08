The Anahuac UIL Academic Team members participated at the Regional Meet held in Mont Belvieu with two students will be advancing to state.
Senior Dadrien Whittington finished in 2nd place in Persuasive Speech to earn a trip to the State Meet May 25 and 26 in Austin. Dadrien has competed in this event throughout his high school career, and now has the opportunity to compete at the highest level.
