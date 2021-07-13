The Historical Arts, Culture, and Entertainment District of Baytown presents Motorcycle Show Music Festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday at Baytown Town Square, 213 W Texas Ave.
The Motorcycle Show Festival will showcase a variety of vehicles and trophies will be given per category. Categories will be: Best Paint Job, Best Sports Bike, Best Cruiser/Bagger, Best ATV/UTV and People’s Choice will be unanimous voting involving the community’s favorite bike at the show. A stunt show by Justin Lee at 7 p.m., local vendors and local food vendors will be in attendance!
